The Fastest Ways To Charge Your New Samsung Galaxy S23 Phone

Samsung's next-generation flagship phones are available now. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are all fine pocket computers, but like all smartphones, they need to be charged to work. While it's not as impressive as the 80-watt charging in a phone like the OnePlus 11, Samsung's phones are capable of fast charging as well.

The S23 Ultra can charge at up to 45 watts, while the S23 and S23 Plus can both charge at up to 25 watts. If you're more of a wireless charging fan, all three phones are capable of wireless charging at 15 watts, but there's one problem with all that.

Samsung stopped shipping charging bricks in the box with the Galaxy S21 series, and two years later, that tradition continues. So, what is a smartphone user to do? As luck (and, you know, commerce) would have it, several other companies have taken up the slack and built chargers that are capable of topping off your new Samsung smartphone in a jiffy. Here are some of our favorite chargers that can top off your brand-new Galaxy smartphones.