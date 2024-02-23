Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro Review: Always Watching, Often Charging

Physically, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro feels quite sturdy, too. Much of the weight is in the arm, but the angle keeps the distribution pretty well centered so it's not prone to tipping under its own weight.

It's not prone to tipping much at all since the base flares out quite a bit before slightly tapering back in. This wide footprint — coupled with the evenly distributed weight of the arm — makes it incredibly stable no matter what position the iPhone ends up in while tracking. Even fairly intense shake testing couldn't get it to tip over.

As long as you know to peel the protective layer of paper off the bottom, even the grip on other surfaces is solid. If the paper gets left on it can be a little slippery, which could result in the stand either sliding around or spinning unprompted when on slick surfaces (such as a glass table). But once it's peeled off the slightly rubbery texture along the bottom makes it significantly more difficult to move unless you start pushing or rotating its placement intentionally.

The same goes for the MagSafe connection. It's not recommended to carry the stand around with an iPhone attached to it, because that puts the phone at risk if something accidentally gets knocked loose or dropped, but once it's on there it's on there. It can be shaken loose with a fair amount of force, but you don't have to worry about it falling off with regular use.