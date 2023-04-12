Insta360 Flow Review: Streamlined Smartphone Gimbal

Motorized gimbal stabilizers do a great job of smoothing out the bumps and judders that might otherwise foul your cinematic videography. Where large and powerful gimbals exist to stabilize large, professional cameras, smartphone gimbals bring super-smooth recording capability to the masses, and the Insta360 Flow is the latest and maybe the greatest of the latter category.

The Insta360 Flow aims to iron out the hassle typically associated with gimbals, making it an exciting prospect for anyone interested in picking up a gimbal stabilizer, but who's hesitant due to the steep learning curve typically associated with them. It also potentially offers significant benefits to veteran creators who could benefit from a more spontaneity-friendly smartphone stabilizer.

As someone who creates daily video content, minimizing the prep time associated with filming short-form content is essential. Whenever I'm out on a walk or running errands, I'm constantly looking for opportunities to film interesting clips to post as YouTube Shorts. I'm usually very limited on time when filming videos on occasions where photography and video creation aren't the primarily intended activity, so the idea of a simplified, portable gimbal that's quick to get up and running is quite exciting.

Insta360 provided me with a sample of the Flow for the sake of writing this review. I primarily tested it using the iPhone 12 Mini, as only the IOS app was available prior to launch, though post-launch I also was able to use the gimbal with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is my daily driver.