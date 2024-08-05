5 Of The Best Wireless Earbuds Available In 2024
Given the seemingly limitless options of wireless earbuds in the market today, you can easily find a pair that suits your listening habits and audio preferences. By the same token, you may get overwhelmed with indecision over what product to pick.
If you have Google and Apple's flagship phones, oftentimes, the more logical move is to go for your respective brands' wireless earbud offerings, in particular the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro. Even though these models are particularly old at this point and no new version has been released as of this writing, any of these two would still be a good choice — a quick search online will tell you that they're still a part of many best-of lists due to the companies behind them.
However, if you're willing to explore other wireless earbud models or if you're planning to use them across various devices, below are a few suggestions for other brands worth considering. The wireless earbuds that are featured in this piece were determined based on a multitude of factors, such as previously published reviews at SlashGear, as well as a glowing consensus among buyers online. You can read a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of the list.
An oldie, but still a goodie: Beats Fit Pro
There hasn't been a new version of this Apple-owned earbuds launched since its original 2021 release, but there must be a reason why the Beats Fit Pro continues to be regarded as one of the best wireless earbuds you can get to date. Apart from its stellar active noise-canceling (ANC) capabilities and its secure and snug fit that allows for sufficient muting of surrounding noise, it comes with an additional transparency listening mode that you can easily switch to with a simple long-press of the gadget. Battery life is nothing to scoff at, with up to six hours of music playback with ANC or transparency enabled, or up to 27 hours when you take into account the convenience of being able to recharge on the go using its fast-charging case.
Based on personal experience, the feature that sets the Beats Fit Pro apart is its wingtip design, which helps keep the earbuds on even through a lot of movement while listening. They're also sweat and water-resistant. All of these factors make them an excellent pair of workout earbuds, especially for running. The Beats Fit Pro is usually listed at $199.99, but some colorways are currently on sale on Amazon for as low as $159.99.
Affordable for any audiophile: Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds
A popular bargain pick on Amazon's best sellers list is Anker's Soundcore P20i earbuds. Over the last several years, Anker has made a name for itself in a wide range of electronic accessories like chargers, power banks, and the like. As of late, some of Anker's Bluetooth speakers and earbud releases have been featured in many tech roundups as the favored pick for users on a tighter budget. The Soundcore P20i is no different.
As one of our recommendations for AirPods alternatives for iPhone users, these earbuds are quick to pair with any mobile device and are equally easy to charge back up through its compact and lightweight charging case. You can get as much as 10 hours back on a single charge, and if you're in a pinch, up to two hours of playback after only 10 minutes in the case.
The Soundcore P20i works better when further controlled using the Soundcore mobile app, through which you can choose from a variety of equalizer presets as well as modify touch controls to your liking. It also has a convenient Find My Earbuds feature that causes a misplaced earbud in your vicinity to emit a sound to help you locate where it is.
Despite not having any ANC capabilities, many users are happy with their purchase in terms of sound quality, especially the amplified bass the Soundcore P20i promises to provide. With a price tag of $24.99 on Amazon, giving these earbuds a try seems like a no-brainer.
For Nothing phone owners and ChatGPT fans: Nothing Ear (a)
If you have a bit more room to spare for spending but still want to buy something less than $100, consider Nothing Ear (a), one of the company's latest earbud releases. Much like the Soundcore P20i, this pair promises to provide an even deeper bass than previous iterations. Given the somewhat affordable price point — they're currently on sale on Amazon for $99, including the eye-catching yellow colorway — you're actually getting a lot in terms of functionality. The sound quality is reportedly almost comparable to the AirPods Pro, which are currently over twice as expensive. It also has adaptive ANC and fast-charging capabilities that can gain you back up to 10 hours of music playback (without ANC) after 10 minutes in the charging case. It has multipoint support that lets you stay connected to two devices simultaneously.
If you own a compatible Nothing phone, you can unlock a couple of snazzy features. For instance, you can get easy access to ChatGPT. After you set it up via the Nothing X app, you can start using the AI chatbot in place of Google Assistant to answer all kinds of queries. Another thing you can take advantage of is reduced audio lag for better gaming. Having said that, even if you don't own a Nothing phone, there's enough in the Nothing Ear (a) to add it to your shortlist of must-try wireless earbuds.
Mid-range fave: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung decided to go the Apple AirPods route design-wise with its third-generation earbuds, as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now sports a stem that hangs out of the ear. SlashGear's review of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro highlights that as a welcome upgrade because it provides better trigger control that is less prone to accidental activation. In addition, there's also a vast improvement in sound purity and overall audio quality across a wide range of frequencies, which is really what you want in premium wireless earbuds.
Of course, as is the case for choosing a brand that's the same as the gadget you wish to pair your earbuds with, Samsung Galaxy device users have the most to gain by picking this product up. You get special features — such as immersive audio and language translations during face-to-face conversations — that you otherwise won't get on an iPhone or other Android mobile device.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is another good pick if you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offer top-tier ANC quality. Paired with adaptive noise control that lets you quickly switch between listening modes, a companion app that you can use to personalize equalizer settings among other things, and that the earbuds are manufactured by a tried-and-true brand, you can rest assured that you're getting your money's worth. You can purchase The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro directly from the Samsung website for $249.99.
Go all out: Sony WF-1000XM5
There are so many great things going for the Sony WF-1000XM5. Its predecessor was part of our roundup of the best noise-canceling earbuds of 2023, mainly because of its premium quality ANC levels and excellent battery life. All the good stuff that we loved in the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds is present in the newer release, with a bit of improvement.
Ambient noise reduction was kicked up a notch, making it a must-try for anybody searching for a pair of earbuds that they can use to focus and hunker down on tasks. The buds also support multipoint pairing, making it easy to switch between two Bluetooth-enabled devices. In terms of battery life, you can get up to eight hours of bud use alone, and up to a full day with the charging case.
Built-in adaptive sound control produces excellent call quality despite being in a noisy environment. Through the accompanying mobile app — which is conveniently compatible across iOS and Android devices — you can access even more listening features, such as the ability to customize the equalizer and ANC levels to your liking.
Having said all that, prepare to splurge for the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now as the Sony WF-1000XM5 is listed for $248 on Amazon, setting the pair at the top of this roundup's price range. Considering all the premium features, though — especially if ANC and sound quality are important to you — it may be worth serious consideration.
Methodology and factors to consider when choosing wireless earbuds
The wireless earbuds recommended in this roundup are based on positive personal experience, hands-on testing by fellow SlashGear gadget reviewers, the products' popularity among various best-of lists published by other reputable tech publications, and of course, online customer reviews.
When choosing a pair of earbuds, you have to take into account what your primary activity will be while using them. Are you using them for work? Will you be sweating while wearing them? How long do you intend on having them on per listening session? Are you planning to use it simultaneously across a variety of devices? Figuring these things out will help you determine what sort of battery life you'd need, what audio quality level you'd be happy with, and what other additional features you may want, such as multipoint pairing, active noise cancellation, or water resistance.
No matter what brand of wireless earbuds you end up with, it's worth looking into several models to compare them against your budget. You may also want to consider getting a few pairs that have a flexible return policy, so you can test them by playing certain songs and confidently go for the one that's most comfortable to wear.