5 Of The Best Wireless Earbuds Available In 2024

Given the seemingly limitless options of wireless earbuds in the market today, you can easily find a pair that suits your listening habits and audio preferences. By the same token, you may get overwhelmed with indecision over what product to pick.

Advertisement

If you have Google and Apple's flagship phones, oftentimes, the more logical move is to go for your respective brands' wireless earbud offerings, in particular the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro. Even though these models are particularly old at this point and no new version has been released as of this writing, any of these two would still be a good choice — a quick search online will tell you that they're still a part of many best-of lists due to the companies behind them.

However, if you're willing to explore other wireless earbud models or if you're planning to use them across various devices, below are a few suggestions for other brands worth considering. The wireless earbuds that are featured in this piece were determined based on a multitude of factors, such as previously published reviews at SlashGear, as well as a glowing consensus among buyers online. You can read a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of the list.

Advertisement