5 Top Rated AirPods Alternatives For iPhone Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diehard Apple fans often have a strong tendency to stay within the brand's ecosystem when it comes to purchasing and owning a variety of electronic gadgets and accessories. If you have an iPhone, chances are high that you also have or plan to acquire a pair of AirPods — which are arguably an excellent choice in headphones — to go with it. However, if you're still unsure about whether or not AirPods are the way to go, you should do your due diligence and see what other options are out there.

To ensure that you're happy with the headphones you'll end up getting for your iPhone, it's worth going to a store in person, playing certain songs on your top headphone picks, and evaluating them for overall sound quality, among other factors. Alternatively, you can also go through some of the highly rated non-Apple earbuds online, focusing on tried and true brands that have been proven to seamlessly work with iPhones just as well as AirPods. To help you get started, below are some AirPods alternatives for you to consider. These recommendations are based on personal experience as well as customer and professional reviews.