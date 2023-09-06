5 Of The Best Cheap Wireless Earbuds For iPhone And Android

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With most smartphones getting rid of the headphone jack, the demand for wireless earbuds is growing. Premium earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2, Sony WF-1000XM5, and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are priced upwards of $200, but not everyone can afford to spend that much on the best noise-cancelling earbuds. The good news is that these days, you can get some pretty great options for under $100.

There's a lot to consider when choosing a pair of wireless earbuds. Apart from the sound quality, you also need to factor in connectivity, battery life, comfort, and some form of water resistance. The last option is particularly important if you're looking for a pair of earbuds to wear while working out.

Those aren't the only features you'll find on affordable earbuds though. Many of the advanced features of premium earbuds are now available on cheaper models, including Active Noise Cancelation, wireless charging, and a companion app. If you're in the market for a pair of cheap earbuds, we've shortlisted our top picks. All the wireless earbuds in this list are compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.