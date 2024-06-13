Is Sonos' Cheapest Speaker Still A Good Buy In 2024?

Even for those who know the Sonos Roam 2 is new, you'll need to be eagle-eyed in order to spot the changes on the portable speaker. Launched in 2021, the original Roam was the worm on Sonos' hook: a $169 lure to bring new users into the fold and, if all went to plan, get them addicted to the concept of multi-room music. Ostensibly a portable Bluetooth speaker, it could also switch into Wi-Fi mode and join a broader Sonos system.

Although not as powerful as, say, a Sonos One, it went a long way in making up for that by being the company's cheapest model. While relatively expensive for a Bluetooth speaker, integration with Sonos' popular ecosystem promised to make that extra spend worthwhile.

Three years on and with Sonos expanding into noise-cancelling headphones with Sonos Ace, Roam 2 is here to refine that gateway. The second-generation portable speaker remains about 6.6 inches tall, roughly triangular in cross-section, and with a cluster of buttons on one rubberized end. Now offered in Olive, Sunset, Wave, Black, and White finishes, the big question is whether Roam 2's small changes are enough to keep it a recommended buy.