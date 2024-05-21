Sonos Roam 2 Arrives For Portable Multi-Room Audio On A Budget

It's been three years since Sonos entered the world of compact, portable Bluetooth speakers with the launch of the Sonos Roam. When launched back in 2021, the company touted it as the most affordable product from its lineup. Priced a shade under the $200 mark ($179, to be precise), it was positioned well above the company's other offering in the portable audio space — the $399 Sonos Move.

Despite its diminutive size, the Sonos Roam was loaded with features, including multi-room integration with other Sonos speakers, support for Amazon and Google voice assistants, and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Sonos Roam was also IP67-rated for water resistance, and claimed up to 10 hours of music playback.

Three years on, Sonos decided it was time the Roam received an upgrade, which eventually resulted in the arrival of the Sonos Roam 2. This second-generation portable speaker from Sonos builds upon the success of its predecessor. It features marginal feature improvements over the first-gen Roam, but largely sticks to the same old design and feature set. Among the most notable changes to the Roam 2 include improved controls and a simplified, shorter setup time. The rest of the features — including the hardware and the external looks — remain identical to the first-generation Sonos Roam.