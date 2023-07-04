How To Pair A Sonos Speaker To Your iPhone

While thankfully not to the same extent that they used to, Apple devices often have a bit of an insular design to them. Apple devices are designed to work at their best with other Apple devices, and trying to operate outside of that established framework can occasionally be a bit of a headache. For example, if you wanted to broadcast music or some other form of audio from your iPhone, the best device from a convenience standpoint would be an Apple HomePod.

What if you didn't have or want to use a HomePod, though? What if, instead, you wanted to play your iPhone's audio through something a little beefier, like a Sonos-branded speaker? While it's not quite as seamless as the connection between Apple-branded devices would be, it is still more than possible to get them acquainted through multiple different methods. It just takes the right features and a bit of menu-surfing.