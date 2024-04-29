5 Of The Best Bluetooth Headphones In 2024

We're living in a golden age of wireless audio. Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack, prompting the rest of the smartphone industry to follow suit, we've relied on wireless earbuds and headphones to get our music fix. That's not entirely a bad thing. This means more people are using high-quality headphones rather than cheap, awful-sounding earbuds that used to be packaged with our phones. But as Bluetooth headphones get more popular, terrible products flood the market from brands hoping to make a few bucks off the trend. It can be difficult to sort through the noise and find the best headphones for you.

It's not just the sheer volume of headphones that makes it difficult to choose a pair. You've also got to sort through a mountain of features. Do you need active noise cancellation? What about high-quality Bluetooth codecs? Do you really need to empty your wallet for a great pair, or are there hidden gems at reasonable prices?

As an audio engineer and admitted audiophile, I've tested too many headphones to count, taking note of their sound and features, comfort, battery life, and more. Based on my hands-on testing and a decade-plus of experience with high-grade audio equipment and audio engineering, here are five of the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy in 2024. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology will be provided at the end of the article.