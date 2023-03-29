Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Review: Fabulously Flat

As a podcaster, I've been using Audio-Technica headphones for years. My trusty set happens to be the ATH-M40x wired headphones which are a generation older than the subject of our review today. Audio-Technica is no stranger to the podcasting and sound mixing world in general because of its audio tuning, which is to say it's about as flat as it can get. In fact, the "M" in the model number stands for "monitor," as in studio monitors. From an audio engineer standpoint, that's great, but from a consumer standpoint that's not always the best option.

Flat tuning allows someone mixing audio to get as close to "natural" as a sound can get, but it doesn't necessarily translate well to a superior audio experience for consumers. It's not that music and videos will sound bad, but some headphones are tuned for sound with more bass, and others are tuned for more vocal/midrange sound. The ATH-M50x headphones are tuned to be as flat as possible.

Audio-Technica sent over two sets of headphones for me to test, both of which are built on top of its ATH-M50x platform. New to these headphones are Bluetooth LE connectivity on the ATH-M50xBT2 headphones and a gamer's microphone on the ATH-M50xSTS-USB headphones. While I tested both sets, the majority of my time went to the Bluetooth model. I have been using these cans for three weeks connected to my main work PC (and some time on my Honor smartphone) and this is my full review.