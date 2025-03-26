How To Turn On Hearing Aid Mode On Your AirPods Pro (And How The Feature Works)

AirPods offer plenty of cool features, some of which are easy to miss. For instance, if you own AirPods Pro 2, you can even use them as hearing aids. They support a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature to help those who have hearing loss. To use this feature, you simply need to take a hearing test, and your AirPods Pro will then analyze the test results and adjust the sounds around you to match your hearing capabilities. Similarly, it can fine-tune the audio you hear while playing music, videos, and phone calls through your AirPods.

Since the Hearing Aid mode is a regulated health feature, Apple needs to get approval from respective authorities in each country. For instance, in the US, the FDA has approved AirPods Pro's Hearing Aid mode. Currently, the feature is available in more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, Singapore, and more. You can visit Apple's website to verify its availability in your region.

To enable the Hearing Aid feature, you must install the latest firmware on your AirPods Pro 2. Similarly, your iPhone or iPad must be running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 or later. Finally, Apple recommends cleaning your AirPods Pro for the best possible results. In this guide, we walk you through the process of setting up and using the Hearing Aid mode on your AirPods Pro 2. So, let's dive in!

