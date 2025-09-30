GoPro Max 2 Review: The New Best 360 Degree Action Camera

Whereas the Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360 fudge the numbers a tad to claim 8K video capture, the GoPro Max 2 delivers true 8K capability. Now, it's worth noting that those other cameras don't suffer noticeably to my eye from their slightly lower resolution, but there's also no denying that the 21% extra resolution of the Max 2 is noticeable in good lighting conditions. It's very detail-rich, and I'm particularly impressed when viewing the 360 footage on a large monitor, a scenario where even 8K 360 can often look kind of soft. Remember that with a 360 camera, you typically are only ever viewing a small slice of that sphere, which is why I consider 8K to be the minimum resolution for filming 360 footage. Every pixel counts in this arena.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

I also particularly appreciated that the Max 2 utilizes GoPro's color science, which really shines here, delivering a much more realistic look compared to the processing of DJI and Insta360's comparable cameras. It looks really good, and avoids some of the aggressive software tricks those brands are using. The Max 2 is refreshingly straightforward as a camera, and the in-depth customization available will appeal to more professional applications. GoPro's log profile also provides excellent post-processing latitude when editing your footage.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Unfortunately, the Max 2 shares the Hero 13's lack of low light capability, with dusk and night time shots appearing grainy and mushy, and severely underexposed. It also seems to have a tendency to crush blacks in general, but for the most part it delivers excellent image quality in good daylight conditions, which to be fair are the conditions in which most people will be using it. With that said, starlapses still look great when recording the night sky.