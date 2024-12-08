Insta360 X3 V. GoPro MAX: How Do These Cameras Compare?

Cameras have become intricately linked with modern culture. For decades, people have used them to capture a variety of precious moments, from historical snapshots and incredible landscapes — like these breathtaking destinations every photographer must visit — to hilarious family gatherings during the holidays. With the rapid advancement of technology, not only has the quality of these cameras increased, but so too has the diversity in newly accessible markets like the action camera industry, where compact specialized cameras are used to capture high-quality video in dynamic, fast-paced moments. Two models that have risen as the flagship products for their respective brands in this action-packed market are the GoPro MAX and the Insta360 X3 cameras.

The GoPro MAX has had quite a long stint since its original release way back in October 2019, with the sequel having an estimated launch sometime in Q4 2024 due to delays. The MAX is currently sold at a retail price of about $499.99 in the standard package or $579.99 when bundled with accessories. Meanwhile, the Insta360 X3, developed by the Chinese company Arashi Vision, Inc., is relatively new to the market since it officially launched in September 2022. It is available at a price range from $355 to $729 depending on the specific bundle. Here we'll take a deeper dive into comparing the specs, design, and other features to see how these two action cameras match up.