GoPro Hero 13 Black Review: Upgrading Almost Everything

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little disappointed when I found out that GoPro had decided to stick with the same sensor as the Hero 12. It was showing its age in 2023, and is definitely weighing the Hero 13 down in 2024. Don't get me wrong, it delivers results in good light that are on par, and perhaps slightly exceed the competition, and the unique 8:7 aspect ratio of the sensor still offers very real advantages. However, it's more glaringly evident now than ever that GoPro's sensor is woefully behind when it comes to filming in low light.

Advertisement

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

On a brighter note, GoPro has massively upgraded its LOG color profile for the Hero 13, and it now definitely reigns supreme over comparable color profiles offered by competing action cameras. It's now very flat indeed, and offers a lot of wiggle room when editing your footage. The Hero 13 now has a slow motion burst mode which can record 5,3K 120fps footage, or even 400fps video if you drop the resolution down to 720p. That's definitely low resolution, and it looks pretty rough, but I appreciate having the ability to capturing 400fps in a pinch. Continuous 4K 120fps recording is also available, and HLG HDR video capture capability has been added.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

GoPro's "HyperSmooth" stabilization is still as good as ever, but as with the camera's low light capability, it's starting to show some weaknesses compared to competing action cameras. Stabilization performance in the Hero 13 also does seem to be tied in part to lighting conditions, which tells me that this, too, is a symptom of aging sensor technology. The takeaway is that the Hero 13's sensor manages to hold on to relevance by a hair this generation, but next year (2025) GoPro really needs to step up with a serious sensor upgrade in the Hero 14.

Advertisement