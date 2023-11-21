Insta360 Ace Pro Review: Flip-Up Screen Action Cam Alternative To Beat

The Insta360 Ace Pro is a surprisingly normal sort of camera from a company that has so often produced really unusual devices. However, that's not necessarily something to complain about here, given that the Ace Pro does what it claims to be able to do — and brings some new tricks to the table, too. Most obviously, it features a flip-up display similar to that of the Insta360 Go 3, which should make it great for vlogging and taking selfies. There's also the prominently displayed Leica lens branding, paired with a relatively large sensor, and this combination should mean good things for image quality.

We must admit that we were a little disappointed when we first learned that Insta360's new camera wasn't as wildly different and innovative as many of their previous products. However, we had to go hands-on with the Ace Pro to find out if there's more to it than meets the eye, and if it can find a place in the highly competitive action camera arena.

Insta360 provided an Ace Pro camera for the purposes of this review.