Nikon Z8 Review: Succeeding D850 With Z9 Performance At A Lower Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a company launches a product, you don't expect them to follow it up with a product that's even better, but at a significantly lower price just a year later, but that's exactly what Nikon has done with the Z8. The Nikon Z8 does practically everything that the flagship Nikon Z9 is capable of, but in a smaller body and for much less money. It's the successor to the legendary Nikon D850 DSLR and is the camera that many photographers have been waiting a very long time to buy. The wait is finally over, and if the Z8 is as good in practice as it is on paper, it will have been very much worth our patience.

The Nikon Z8 very much blurs the line between a professional-grade photo camera and a high-end cinema camera. It not only shoots high-resolution 45.7 MP still photos, but also 8K RAW video at up to 60FPS, and can shoot continuous stills at up to 120fps. Not long ago, such capabilities would have been pure fantasy, but now they're available in a mainstream camera that falls within the budgets of many enthusiasts. Can the Z8 really deliver such incredible performance, and be the master of all trades it's marketed to be?

Nikon provided a Z8 camera for the purposes of this review.