Nikon Z9 revealed with electronic shutter, 120FPS, 8K, 45.7MP

The new Nikon Z9 was revealed today as “the first flagship model of the Z series.” The company has what Nikon claims is the fastest CMOS sensor among mirrorless cameras with an image sensor of 30MP or larger (as of October 28, 2021). With this sensor, the camera is able to operate without a mechanical shutter.

In addition to being the fastest CMOS sensor, Nikon claims the sensor achieves “the world’s most minimal rolling-shutter distortion.” This electronic shutter system is silent on its own, but – like an electric car – the camera has a shutter sound effect with adjustable volume. This should allow the photographer and the subject to continue to work with traditional sound indication of a photo capture – or to gradually move toward a new way of working.

This camera has a 45.7MP Stacked CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 image processing. If you’re recording video in-camera you’ll have the ability to record 8K at 30 fps for over 2 hours without overheating. This camera is also capable of capturing 4K 120 fps slow motion video.

This camera works with the world’s brightest Quad-VGA panel with a claimed 3000cd/m2 (nits) brightness. This should be absolutely wild when we’re taking photos in the deep dark. Low light photography will also be assisted by this camera’s illuminated buttons, alongside a new “starlight” mode for down to -8.5 EV focus.

The Nikon Z9 works with 3D tracking for autofocus, wide-area AF (S) and (L), auto-area AF, phase detection, subject-tracking AF, eye-detection AF, and hybrid contrast. This camera works with automatic detection of nine subject types, including airplanes, trains, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, birds, cats, dogs, and human beings.

Still shots can be captured at 120 fps with 11-megapixel images* with the camera’s High-Speed Frame Capture+ feature. Nikon’s research suggests this is the world’s fastest still shot frame rate among mirrorless cameras as of October 28, 2021.

*This is with AF/AE tracking and JPED normal image quality. This camera’s C30 setting allows 45-megapixel photos to be captured at 30 fps.

Above you’ll see a Nikon Z9 product tour as created by the brand itself. Below you’ll see some 4K 120p video captured with the Nikon Z9 – make sure your quality setting is at maximum for this one.

The Nikon Z9 will be available for a price of around $5,499.95. That’ll be the price for the body of the camera only. In the box you’ll get the digital camera body, a rechargeable li-ion battery, a battery charger, a charging AC adapter, a battery chamber cover, USB cable, HDMI/USB cable clip, a rubber eyecup, body cap, strap, accessory shoe cover, and a Nikon 1 year limited warranty.

This camera is available from a variety of sources right now on pre-order. It is expected that this camera will ship before the end of the year 2021, but we do not have an exact shipping date yet!