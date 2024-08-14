Viltrox EPIC Anamorphic 25mm/100mm T2.0 1.33X Cine Lens Kit Review: Big, Heavy, Expensive, Fantastic

Most people are familiar with typical cameras and lenses, and the 4:3 aspect ratio images and 16:9 video they produce. However, when you step into the world of filmmaking, things start to get more interesting with the wider aspect ratios delivered by anamorphic lenses such as the Viltrox EPIC Anamorphic 25mm and 100mm T2.0 1.33X cinema lens kit.

If you want that distinctive look which makes professionally filmed movies look so much more cinematic than what's most often filmed with consumer lenses from Nikon, Sony, Canon and the like, then you need an anamorphic lens. Essentially, an anamorphic lens captures an area much wider than a standard lens. Straight out of camera, your video will look strangely squashed, and must be "de-squeezed" in post processing by multiplying the horizontal measurement of the image by the squeeze factor of the lens, which in the case of Viltrox EPIC lenses is 1.33X. This results in not just a wider image, but also unique effects such as dramatic horizontal lens flares and eye-catching bokeh patterns.

The Viltrox EPIC Anamorphic 25mm/100mm T2.0 1.33X Cine Lens kit is certainly an exciting creative tool on paper, but are these lenses right for you? Viltrox provided both the 25mm/100mm kit, as well as the 35mm/50mm/75mm kit and a PL-Z mount adapter for this review. I tested the lenses on the Nikon Z8 and Z9.

