Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Review: Affordable L-Mount Filmmaking Achieved

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K presents a familiar face to those knowledgeable of Blackmagic's line of budget-friendly cameras, and even its name may seem confusingly similar to previous products from this manufacturer. However, this appears to be a true example of why you should never judge a book by its cover, as the BMCC6K has some serious upgrades under the hood.

It's important to note that this is a very different beast from your typical DSLR or mirrorless camera designed to shoot stills and video. The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is, as its name implies, designed very specifically for shooting professional-grade video footage, so your experience with more mass-market devices will only partly carry over. There's a significant learning curve for newcomers to such cameras, and that's the perspective from which we will approach this review. With that in mind, our testing largely consisted of shooting and editing a few skits, which have been included below.

Blackmagic provided a sample of the Cinema Camera 6K for the purposes of the review. Sigma also provided L-mount samples of its 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art and 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art to use with the Cinema Camera 6K.