Nikon Zf Review: A Cutting Edge Camera Hides Beneath A Vintage Exterior

You'd be forgiven for mistaking the Nikon Zf for one of Nikon's classic film cameras, but the truth is that behind its vintage-styled exterior are the guts of a modern digital camera. The Zf is the full frame brother to the excellent crop-sensor Nikon Z Fc, both cameras certainly owing part of their heritage to the venerable Nikon Df DSLR of years past. The Zf is seemingly the pinnacle of Nikon's efforts to marry the aesthetics and tactility of film cameras with the performance and convenience of digital.

As great as the Zf looks in promotional images, and as enticing as its spec sheet may be, it's necessary to go hands-on to see if that translates to the rewarding photographic experience it appears to offer. We must discover if it feels as good as it looks, and if the images it produces are as polished as its precisely machined dials and switches.

Nikon provided a ZF camera for the purposes of this review.