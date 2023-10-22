Nikon Nikkor Z 180-600mm F/5.6-6.3 VR Review: One Highly Versatile Super-Zoom Lens

The Nikon Nikkor Z 180-600mm f5.6-6.3 VR is the latest in what has clearly become an aggressive push by Nikon to dominate the world of professional photography. This is a far more approachable piece of glass than the behemoth lenses that recently preceded it, and it follows in the footsteps of the venerable Nikkor 200-500mm F/5.6E ED VR.

With a range of 180-600mm, this lens is highly versatile, running from moderate to super telephoto. This is an ideal focal range if you're out on a walk and don't necessarily know what wildlife you may be photographing or at what distance. With some unique advantages and a relatively low price tag, this looks to be a highly enticing optic that will appeal to many photographers. We'll see if it turns out to be as competent in person as it is on paper. Much will depend on whether the 180-600mm can deliver the kind of superb image quality photographers demand from modern lenses.

