Every Major Camera Lens Brand Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to interchangeable lens cameras -– DSLR and mirrorless both –- a capable camera body from a reputable brand is only one part of the equation. The other equally crucial component is the lens, as your choice of optical glass can determine how well your camera handles different shooting situations. To evaluate the major camera lens brands, we assessed the variety and quantity of lenses available by each manufacturer. Lenses vary in quality, even when coming from the same manufacturer. The overall performance of, say, a Canon RF L-series professional lens is very different from what you get from a garden variety RF lens.

We looked at the available focal lengths, f-stops, and other niche specialties among prime, telephoto, and zoom lenses. The wider the aperture of the f-stop, the more light the lens allows into the camera. That's why f/2.8 lenses are a great choice for low-light situations and the same goes for lenses with apertures as low as f/1.2. The wider the aperture, the more bokeh you can achieve in the background. Bokeh, of course, refers to the dreamily blurred backgrounds you see in images, which in turn calls more attention to your intended subject.

Each camera manufacturer has its own mount and electronics, and you can generally expect the best performance out of an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) lens (as in, a Nikon lens on a Nikon camera). However, Sigma and Tamron are both third-party manufacturers of camera lenses across multiple mount systems and sometimes they offer lenses with different specs than the OEM options. With all that out of the way, let's dig deeper into the major camera lens brands.