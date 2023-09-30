10 Of The Most Popular Mirrorless Cameras On The Market, Ranked
We scoured the realm of mirrorless cameras to find the most popular mirrorless cameras you can buy today. This wasn't an easy task: Mirrorless models span a wide range of physical sizes, prices, and capabilities.
To come up with this list, we put a cap on price: maxing out at $4,000 for the body only. We also focused on mirrorless models with 4K video capture. Our rankings are not intended to connote one model being "better" or more capable than the other; rather, these rankings are based on general appeal, sales, and apparent popularity at noteworthy retailers.
By choice, we didn't consider models released more than four years ago; there are just too many newer models in the mix that make a better choice. For example, the Sony a6400 remains a popular bestseller, but it came out in February 2019; the latest model in this series, the a6700, is shipping any day now. The Nikon Z50 is due for an update, too, and is no longer on Amazon as body-only. While image quality and megapixel counts may seem stable, the real strides inside the body lie with camera makers' image processing modules, noise levels, autofocus and software modes. We also didn't consider brand new models.
Our list is heavy on Canon models because Canon currently dominates the market. According to a report by Japanese business publication The Nikkei, Canon's worldwide market share is 46.5 percent, nearly twice that of Sony, with Nikon in a distant third. Unsurprisingly, Canon and Sony consistently make up the bulk of the top 20 cameras on Amazon's best sellers page. Many of our picks also happen to be among our choices for best cameras for beginners.
Read on for our picks for the 10 most popular mirrorless cameras, ranked.
10. Canon EOS R5
This model is a number one seller at B&H Photo, which comes as no surprise since. Its high-end specs are well-suited for the enthusiast and professional audience at B&H. While it's easy to assume updated hardware might be on the way, if you're a Canon user and these specs are what you seek, the Canon R5 remains a tried and true heavyweight. The camera has a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, uses the DIGIC X image processor, and can output 8K video at 30p and 4K video at 120p — a spec that remains uncommon even three years on from this model's release. The camera can also handle 12 FPS continuous shooting with a mechanical shutter. Its autofocus covers nearly 100 percent of the frame, with a whopping 5,940 autofocus points. It also has 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization.
If you are more focused on video than still imaging, consider the slightly newer Canon EOS R5c (released in 2022). This model has the same core specs, but it's a little heavier and bulkier than its counterpart. It also features a distinctive red record button and a fan so you can record video longer without overheating, while adding additional professional video production such as a timecode terminal. The R5c costs $300 more than the R5 normally, but is often on sale for the same price as the R5.
You can buy the Canon EOS R5 at Amazon or B&H Photo for $3,599. The Canon EOS R5c sells for $3,999 at Amazon and B&H Photo.
9. Sony a7R V
The Sony a7R V is packed with pixels. This model carries a 61MP sensor, which means you can get excellent detail, even if you crop into an image. Together with Sony's Bionz XR image processing engine, the a7R V can achieve low noise and faster performance than on previous iterations of the a7r series. The camera has an AI processing unit as well, to handle real-time eye autofocus and subject tracking (including faces, animals, and transportation) with less rolling shutter and other distortion from fast-moving action than on its predecessor. With 693 phase detection autofocus points, the a7R V has improved coverage in your frame so you can achieve sharp images. It can handle shooting at up to 10 FPS with a mechanical shutter, and it has 5-axis image stabilization, too.
This model can capture 8K video at 24p for a more film-like result. Meanwhile, you can capture 4K video at 60p and full HD video at 120p, providing a range of creative options. Notably, eye autofocus tracking works even when shooting video. It also has advanced color and gamma controls, and supports hybrid log-gamma.
You can buy the Sony a7R V at Amazon and B&H Photo for $3,898.
8. Sony ZV-E1
The Sony ZV-E1 (shown here with kit lens) is the company's first full-frame mirrorless model designed expressly for content creators. It takes stellar 12MP stills thanks to its full-frame sensor. Like the a7R V, it has 15+ stops of dynamic range and 5-axis image stabilization. It uses AI for automatically framing your subject in a shot, recognizing multiple faces in a shot, and for subject tracking (including objects). The still image autofocus system has 759 points using phase detection, and it has eye-focus tracking.
However, where this compact model really shines is in its video handling. It can capture 4K at 120p, and full HD video at 240p, making it the most versatile full HD shooter on this list. It has a product showcase setting, as many vlogging cameras have, but it also has advanced color and gamma control. Its heat-dissipating design means the camera has no recording time limits, plus, it has a robust internal mic with included windscreen and a mic input as well. On every level, this model is a more advanced–and more expensive–version of the older Sony ZV-E-10. Like the ZV-E10, the SV-E1 can handle USB streaming.
You can buy the Sony ZV-E1 at B&H Photo for $2,200 and at Best Buy for $2,500.
7. Fujifilm X-T5
With its versatile shooting and compact size, the Fujifilm X-T5 is a popular choice for street photography. The body has a retro black and silver look, with finger-friendly dial controls in addition to its tilting touchscreen. It has a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system to complement its 40MP APS-C sensor. The camera is surprisingly fast given its size: It can capture images at up to 15 FPS using the mechanical shutter. The 435-point autofocus system affords a range of creativity in framing your subject, and it uses AI to dynamically detect your subject and keep it in focus. The X-T5 can record video at up to 6.2K at 30p.
Fujifilm's cameras are known for their ability to mimic film-like qualities, and the Fujifilm X-T5 is no exception. It has over a dozen film simulation modes, which reproduce the look of classic Fujifilm film types as well as variations on black and white and sepia.
You can buy the Fujifilm X-T5 camera for $1,699 at Amazon and B&H Photo.
6. Canon EOS R7
The Canon EOS R7 (shown with kit lens) is the most advanced APS-C mirrorless model in Canon's lineup. This camera has a 32MP sensor, Canon's DIGIC X processor, and a 651-point autofocus system. It can capture up to 4K video at 60 FPS.
Notably, this model can handle 15 FPS with a mechanical shutter, which means you can easily capture the fast-moving action, like what you find in sports and wildlife photography. Those who like to have more manual control over focal point selection will appreciate the handy navigational joystick on the back of the camera.
As with most of Canon's mirrorless models in the R lineup, the EOS R7 has an articulating screen that makes it easy to shoot from on high or down low. The body has more heft than on the Canon R50, and its handgrip is deeper, so you can get a more solid handle on the camera. Canon sells the body in a kit with an 18-150mm RF-S lens.
5. Sony a7 IV
The Sony a7 IV has been a staple in Sony's lineup for the past two years, even though the venerable a7 III remains on the market. If you can find the camera (we noticed the body only not appearing at some retailers), it can reliably produce outstanding still images and videos. The Sony a7 IV is a capable shooter with a 33MP full-frame sensor and a burst speed of up to 10 FPS continuous shooting on a mechanical shutter. These specs remain competitive, and even outpace those of the similarly-priced Canon EOS R6 Mark II.
The Sony a7 IV has an electronic viewfinder, and an articulating touchscreen for capturing unusual angles. It can capture up to 4K 60p video, and it has many of the same high-end video production color controls as on its more expensive siblings. The AI-powered autofocus has 759 phase-detection points, which covers 94% of the viewing area according to Sony. The autofocus can track subjects in real-time, and it can track human eyes, too. The camera's body has integrated 5-axis image stabilization.
Buy the Sony a7 IV (body only) for $2,499 at B&H Photo (with a bonus accessory pack, including an extra battery, memory card, and shoulder bag at no extra cost).
4. Canon EOS R8
The Canon EOS R8 (shown with kit lens) is Canon's least expensive full-frame camera. Its body-only price is similar to that of the Canon EOS R7, but it has the advantage of using a full-frame sensor. A larger sensor, in turn, can translate to better image performance, especially in low light.
Like the EOS R7, this model uses the DIGIC X processor, 1,053 autofocus zones, and 5-axis image stabilization. The camera has Canon's subject detection and tracking abilities, great for precisely tracking the human head, face, or eye. You can even track your furry companions (including cats, dogs, birds, and horses).
While it lacks a mechanical shutter, its electronic shutter handles up to 40 FPS in continuous shooting. The camera can shoot up to 4K 60p video, and it has several color management settings useful for content creators and casual enthusiasts alike. This sturdy body also has an articulating, variable angle touchscreen display that's useful for vlogging.
You can buy the Canon EOS R8 for $1,499 at B&H Photo and $1500 at Best Buy.
3. Canon EOS R50
The Canon EOS R50 hits a sweet spot that balances price, features, and size. Since it uses Canon's R-mount, the camera is compatible with a wide range of lenses. The camera's body is small enough to fit in a pocket with its 18-45mm RF-S kit lens, and light enough to carry all day without it weighing you down. The grip isn't as deep as on the Canon EOS R7, and its battery is a bit smaller, but the R50 still feels comfortable in hand when shooting.
As with other recent-gen Canon mirrorless models, the R50 uses the DIGIC X processor. It has a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, with 651 autofocus points and the ability to detect and track subjects. It shoots continuous frames at 15 FPS using its electronic shutter.
The R50 can capture video at up to 4K 30p. It's appealing to content creators thanks to its vertical video mode perfect for social videos, and a close-up movie mode. Canon sells a creator's kit with a Bluetooth wireless remote/tripod and microphone. (Canon has creator's kits for the EOS R7 and the EOS R8 as well.)
2. Sony ZV-E10
The Sony ZV-E10 is one of the older models on this list. At the time of its release in mid-2021, the ZV-E10 was ahead of the curve by a mile, bringing vlogging features to a capable mirrorless camera. With its articulating display and thoughtful, video-centric features like a large record button, product showcase, and background defocus, the ZV-E10 is a capable creator's companion for both video and stills.
The camera's specs hold up well to newer competitors, especially among those at this price. Like the Canon EOS R50, the Sony ZV-E10 has a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, and can capture video at up to 4K 30p. As with the aforementioned ZV-E1, the ZV-E10 has a large integrated microphone, and includes a fluffy windscreen. There is, however, one lagging spec for the ZV-E10 (if you can call it that): it has just 425 autofocus points to the Canon EOS R50's 651. Beyond that, this compact and lightweight model still stands out in a crowded space. Sony sells the camera as a kit with a 16-50mm lens, and it sells an optional creator-friendly Bluetooth tripod grip perfect for one-handed operation.
1. Canon EOS R6 Mark II
This mid-range Canon mirrorless has barely been out for a year, yet it's already a staple among enthusiast and professional shooters. It's also gaining popularity among content creators and those who want to push the proverbial envelope beyond what the majority of sub-$2,000 cameras can handle. The EOS R6 Mark II has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, DIGIC X processor, and 1,053 autofocus points (same as the EOS R8), but tit also shoots continuously at 40 FPS with its electronic shutter (and 12 FPS with its mechanical shutter). This camera also has Canon's head, face and eye tracking; and can track animals as well, same as with the R8. The R6 Mark II's AI subject tracking goes even further, though, detecting horses, trains, airplane, and vehicles
The EOS R6 Mark II records up to 4K video at 60p and full HD recording at up to 180 FPS, and you can record nearly an hour of continuous 4K video — assuming you have a large enough SD card in the camera. Creators and filmmakers also get advanced imaging controls for video production, to hand off maximum creative control. The camera has 5-axis image stabilization to help counteract the shakes you may introduce during filming.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is so popular that it's been in and out of stock all year. At this writing, it's sold out at Best Buy as body only (but is available with a 24-105mm kit lens for $2,800). Alternatively, grab it at B&H Photo for $2,499. If the video features are of less interest and you don't mind stepping down by a few megapixels, you can still step down to the first-generation Canon EOS R6, which is still for sale at Amazon and elsewhere for a few hundred dollars less.