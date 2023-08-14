10 Of The Best Cameras For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ready to step up from your cell phone? This is a great time to upgrade your imaging game and graduate to the big leagues of interchangeable lens cameras. As convenient as it is to snap photos with your mobile, a dedicated camera can provide tremendous creativity benefits — including better low-light performance and features targeting vloggers — over the camera in your pocket.

The best cameras for beginners are mirrorless models with interchangeable lenses. Mirrorless cameras have been around for almost two decades, but in the past year, the category has seen an explosion of support from Canon and Nikon, both of whom are now only developing mirrorless cameras and lenses. If you're buying a camera in 2023, we recommend going mirrorless.

When you're looking for a camera, megapixels are not the main focus. Instead, consider features like whether it uses a full-frame sensor or it uses an APS-C sensor. Full-frame is the gold standard, with better light handling and dynamic range than crop sensors. Go full-frame for maximum creative license and for shooting things like landscapes. A crop sensor gets you closer to the action, though, which makes it especially good for bird watching or sports.

Also consider the frames-per-second, the number of autofocus points, the design of the rear LCD, and the video capabilities. Typically, the more expensive the model, the more features you get. Here, we've put together a list that has something for everyone, from the beginner on a budget to those looking to splash out — although we focused solely on mirrorless models that cost under $2,000.