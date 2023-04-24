Is The Canon EOS R8 Good For Beginners?

The Canon EOS R8, released on April 18, is poised to be the brand's new entry-level full-frame body. It packs the performance of a professional sensor into a compact lightweight body, making the R8 a tempting prospect for enthusiasts and beginners looking to level up their photography. Compared to crop sensor cameras, the R8 gives a wider field of view and improved low-light performance. With the appropriate adaptor, vintage film lenses can be mounted to the body while utilizing the full image area.

Like most mirrorless cameras, beginners can use the Canon R8 in fully automatic mode. If they want to use the camera to its full creative potential, as we did for our full Canon EOS R8 review, they should learn about other exposure modes like aperture priority. Luckily, the R8's interface contains short tutorial pop-ups that help explain each mode when the user switches to them. This special feature helps make the camera's various settings more accessible to beginners. Within the user menu, custom settings also get detailed explanations that can be read by pressing the "info" button.

Talon Homer/SlashGear

The biggest knock against the R8 as a beginner's camera is its $1,500 price tag. That's cheap for a full-frame camera, but it's still a lot of cash to expect from a hobbyist. For the time being, the R8's predecessor, the Canon RP, is also available for a lower $1,000. The body design of the RP is basically identical to the R8, but its sensor is more dated and the video features are much less capable.