Canon EOS R8 Review: Budget Full Frame Power With Compromises

This month, the Canon EOS R8 joins the increasingly crowded market of entry-level full-frame mirrorless systems. At $1,500 it undercuts the price of the Lumix S5-II I reviewed recently – and that camera was already a decent value. In order to deliver this camera at this price, Canon has perhaps had to cut corners in some areas.

For instance, the R8 contains only one SD card slot which is right next to the battery. Those are things that pro photographers bemoan because they can't record duplicate cards for redundancy and they can't swap out the card while the body is mounted on a tripod.

Although it's a brand-new camera, the R8 under the hood is nothing new. It's essentially a parts bin project, taking the pro-grade 24-megapixel sensor out of the R6-II and shoving it into the lightweight consumer body of the Canon RP.

It's like the Shelby Cobra of cameras: Powerful engine in an itty-bitty frame. This approach has surely saved Canon a bundle in development costs — which seem to have been reflected in the device's final price — but it also comes with quirks that a newly designed body would not have.

Canon provided a loaner EOS R8 for the purpose of this review. Aside from the product photos of the Canon EOS R8, all photos in this review were captured with the Canon EOS R8 for this review.