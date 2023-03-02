Lumix S5 II Review: Budget Full-Frame Powerhouse Takes On Sony's Best

As you might expect, this body carries over many features from the original Lumix S5. The sensor is the same, with comparable signal and noise performance. The outer body design is essentially unchanged, with all the buttons where they were before. The same goes for the menu system.

What's obviously new is the hybrid autofocusing system. This addition works in conjunction with previously existing focus modes like single AF, continuous AF, subject tracking, and face tracking. Animal tracking is also available for those who like to photograph cats, dogs, and birds. Electronic viewfinder resolution has also seen a steady increase, from 2,360 pixels wide to 3,680 pixels wide.

Talon Homer/SlashGear

In-body stabilization is carried over from the S5 and is at this point a Lumix staple. While power is on, the sensor floats on a gentle magnetic field and subtly tilts to counteract user hand movements, resulting in sharper images. This stabilization system has been upgraded to provide 5 stops of performance. Theoretically, a shot taken at 1/3 of a second shutter speed should be about as sharp as one taken at 1/100 in a non-stabilized body. This effect is even greater if combined with stabilized lenses.

Video features are also beefed up significantly, with resolutions up to 5.9K at a 16:9 ratio and 6K using a 2:3 open gate. 10-bit color data is supported at every resolution and framerate. The new whisper-quiet cooling fan also ensures unlimited recording times are possible without overheating.