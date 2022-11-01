MAVEN Magnetic Filters Review: Upgrading Daylight Photography

I recently had the chance to test this Maven photo filter kit in a 67-millimeter size. The product comes courtesy of Michael the Maven, a longtime photographer and camera tutor over on YouTube, who sent the kit for this review. Like typical photo filters, they attach to the front element of any SLR-style lens, but instead of screwing on, they attach via magnets and an included adapter.

You also get a magnetic lens cap in the set to replace the traditional snap-on type. Screwing and unscrewing filters can be a time-consuming process, so this magnetic system aims to make it quick and convenient. Each filter comes in a specific colored ring, letting you easily identify them on sight. Grips along the rings also help the user get a solid grip on them. Lastly, hydrophobic chemical coatings make the glass water-resistant and easy to clean.

According to Michael, the set was devised after becoming frustrated with lens filters that would degrade image quality and cause headaches in the editing process. He also puts an emphasis on convenience. "MAVEN filters were designed to address pain points common in most filters, one of them being a system to identify which filter by appearance, without needing to read fine print." Let's see how well his claims about image quality and ease of use hold up in photographic testing.