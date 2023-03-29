Sony's ZV-E1 Interchangeable Lens Camera Has Content Creators In Its Sights

Whether you're a content creator needing a powerfully lightweight (483 grams) recording solution or a camera buff always excited about the newest optical innovations, the newly announced Sony ZV-E1 should brighten your day. Sony essentially packs the extreme lowlight capabilities of the video-centric A7SIII into a compact, ZV-E10-like body, complete with interchangeable lenses and the latest color science afforded by 4:2:2 10-bit recording modes. It has up to 15 stops of dynamic range, according to Sony, and ISO can range anywhere from 80 to 409,600.

You can shoot full-frame 4K video at up to 120 frames per second with no crop, which not even the Sony A7IV can boast. Sadly, you do have a hard 30-minute cap when recording at the highest fidelities, but it's a necessary concession given the ZV-E1's compactness working against the thermal capacity required to support such heat-generating activity. Early previews suggest it keeps up lockstep with the A7SIII's lowlight performance, which isn't surprising considering it's likely using the same 12-megapixel backside-illuminated sensor. It also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization with a Dynamic Active mode that Sony says can deliver gimbal-like steadiness.

Shipping in April, you'll pay handsomely for this wonderfully tiny setup at $2,199, a huge jump from the $700 ZV-E10, and even more than the $1,799 cinema-oriented Sony FX30. The sticker shock will surely turn away entry-level shoppers deciding between more affordable options like the ZV-1, ZV-1F, and ZV-E10, which all still have their rightful places despite this impressive new option.