Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art Review: A Bright Lens For Dark Nights

For capturing breathtaking nighttime landscapes, a wide and bright lens is paramount, and ultra-wide lenses don't get any brighter than the Sigma 14mm f1.4 DG DN Art lens. For comparison, the average kit lens you buy with a mirrorless camera is unlikely to be brighter than f4 (the smaller the number the brighter the lens), and they usually aren't wider than 24mm. While it's possible to get shots of the milky way with a long enough exposure or a motorized star tracker using such a lens, there are severe limitations to these tactics. A long exposure without a star tracker will cause the stars to smear across the sky and leave trails behind them, and a star tracker is an expensive and highly technical tool that isn't great for shooting dynamic nighttime landscapes.

The Sigma 14mm f1.4 is wide enough to encompass a large percentage of the milky way, bright enough to freeze the stars in place with a shorter exposure, and includes extra features that are highly attractive to astrophotographers. On paper, it's a mouthwatering optic, but does it offer enough of an advantage over other bright, wide-angle lenses to justify a lens so clearly focused on a particular niche?

Sigma provided us with a sample of the 14mm f1.4 to test and review.