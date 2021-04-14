Canon EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera to get eye control AF

Despite predictions and analyses, the camera market has survived the onslaught of smartphones and, in some areas, continues to thrive even. DSLRs and mirrorless ILCs (Interchangeable Lens Cameras) still have their place, especially among professionals and enthusiasts who prefer a dedicated tool to get the job done right. It is to the latter crowd that Canon is revealing the EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera, promising “high-level basic functionality”, at least when it does finally come to market.

The Canon EOS R3 seems to slot in between the high-end EOS 1D X Mark III DSLR and last year’s EOS R5 mirrorless camera in both form and function. The rather large body, which is, of course, dust and water resistant, has grips both below and at the side to make it easier to hold the camera in either portrait or landscape orientation. This is part of the “high reliability” promise that Canon is making for the camera that is still in development.

The EOS R3 also marks a few first for both Canon and the EOS family. It is the first to use the company’s newly developed 35mm full-frame stacked BSI CMOS, for example. Along with the DIGIC X image processor, the EOS R3 is advertised to handle high-speed continuous shooting at 30 fps when using the electronic shutter. Canon also promises that it has reduced the warping effect commonly produced when using electronic shutters.

The camera is also Canon’s first digital camera to use eye-controlled autofocus for still photos, basically using the user’s eye movements to adjust the AF frame when using the viewfinder. The feature, which actually existed before in Canon’s non-digital SLRs, will be interesting to see in action. The Canon EOS R3 also continues the company’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology where each and every pixel on the sensor is used for both capturing images and phase-detect AF.

That, unfortunately, is as far as Canon is willing to tease at the moment, not even a target launch date. But with summer and the Tokyo Olympics approaching, you can bet that the Canon EOS R3 will make its debut before then to target sports photographers.