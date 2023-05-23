Sony ZV-1 II Review: The Best Vlogging Camera Gets Better, With A Price To Match

The venerable point-and-shoot camera is currently grappling with an existential crisis that's loomed large for some time. Over the past five years, smartphone cameras have not just improved — but surged ahead. They offer simple, intuitive methods for capturing stunningly detailed moments in time and utilize an array of sensors and computational photography enhancements. This advanced technology has left the average content creator pondering the necessity of dedicated optics like the ZV-1 II (also called Sony ZV-1 Mark II, depending on who you ask) in their creative arsenal.

After all, smartphones boast large, responsive touch screens with user-friendly controls, extended battery life, and a slim profile that slides effortlessly into a pocket. Perhaps most compelling is the ability to edit and upload footage directly to the social media platform of your choice. This convenience negates the need for preemptive planning or the burden of carrying a separate camera bag for those potential must-shoot moments.

Yet, this is precisely why Sony created the ZV-1 II: to challenge your smartphone as the camera that's always at your side. With this second iteration, Sony has carefully refined the original, updating key controls and enhancing overall usability. A streamlined, touch-centric menu system plays a crucial role in this pursuit, but the ZV-1 II also boasts a suite of other notable improvements, ranging from quirky novelty features to truly practical utilities. A standout change is its more expansive field of view, the widest of all ZV cameras to date, housed in a compact package nearly identical in size to its immediate predecessor.