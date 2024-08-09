The New Sihoo Doro S100 Doubles Down On Dynamic Lumbar Support
This piece was paid for by Sihoo and written by SlashGear
Despite the fact that many of us spend most of our days ensconced in desk chairs, it's the one component of our offices and gaming dens which is far too often neglected in favor of a new laptop, PC tower, phone, or monitor. If you find yourself reflected in this mindset, it might be time to consider putting as much thought into what you're sitting in as what you're looking at, and the Sihoo Doro S100 is a unique and attractive way to do this at a very attractive price point.
Sihoo specializes in healthy, ergonomic furniture. For 12 years, they've focused on technology and well-being to provide a comfortable and invigorating seating experience, which enables you to work more productively while bringing your creative ideas to life.
The Sihoo Doro S100 features a dual-dynamic lumbar system designed to provide maximum ergonomic support for your lower back, as well as an extensive array of adjustable parameters to customize the fit of the chair to your specific body shape. Additionally, it comes equipped with an all-metal base and durable, breathable mesh fabric cushions. This is a chair with the looks to fit into any modern office, as well as the comfort and durability to see you through your 9-5.
Assembling the Sihoo Doro S100 is straightforward and quick
The Sihoo Doro S100 arrives in a relatively compact package, along with all the tools you need to put it together. This process is clearly and simply explained in the provided manual, and it only took me about an hour to assemble it. The box in which the chair is shipped is utilized cleverly in this process, and gloves are provided in the box. Everything is well packaged to make sure no damage occurs in transit, and to ensure your chair arrives in pristine condition without any dirt to spoil its good looks.
This chair is built tough for the long haul
The Sihoo Doro S100 is solidly constructed with a solid metal base and an upper structure composed of a highly durable plastic. The elastic mesh cushions are also quite robust, as well as breathable and supportive. The Sihoo Doro S100 is BIFMA and SGS certified, so you can be confident that the Sihoo Doro S100 will stand the test of time. Adhering to such standards backs up my impression that the Sihoo Doro S100 is a particularly durable chair.
Spending hours working in the Sihoo Doro S100, I kept an ear out for any telltale squeaks or creaks, but the chair remained almost wholly silent. Any noise or instability from loose parts which you might encounter down the road should be easily addressed given the provided tool and simple design.
The all-metal base of the chair is worthy of further highlighting, as frequently this is an area where manufactures cut corners and use plastic instead. Below the upper portion of the chair, most of the structure is metal, and this has the added benefit of granting the Sihoo Doro S100 a lower center of gravity, which makes it much more stable, enabling confidence when reclining.
This is an eminently comfortable chair with an innovative dual lumbar support system
I immediately fell in love with the dual lumbar support system which is the key hallmark of the Sihoo Doro S100. Mounted on springs, these two mesh panels bend inwards to cradle your lower back, conforming to its particular shape and offering both relief and support. I found that sitting in it while writing this article also gently encouraged better posture. I have a tendency to slouch and slump in office chairs, but the way the dual lumbar support of Sihoo Doro S100 functions allowed me to sit up straight without the normal discomfort this usually entails.
It's also comfortable to lean back in after long hours of staring at a computer screen, achieving up to a 135 degree angle when reclining. The lumbar supports angles up and down as well as side to side so that it dynamically moves with your body regardless of how you prefer to sit in it.
The Sihoo Doro S100 can support occupants weighing up to 300 pounds, and I had a number of people of widely varying body types try it out. From quite short to moderately tall, and from the light of weight to those well over 200 pounds. All found the Sihoo Doro S100 to be quite comfortable and supportive of their different body types. Feedback from those who tested it particularly praised the lumbar support system, which is likely thanks to the way the two panels move to accommodate differently shaped lower backs.
The upper back of the chair is contoured to cradle and support the head, and serves well for the purpose of kicking back and relaxing. It's designed specifically so that you can comfortably rest your head on its side. This is far superior to many other chairs which simply strap a pillow to the top of the chair. Sihoo's solution is far more elegant and effective.
Arm rests are of a firm, yet slightly soft material, and are subtly contoured to fit the way people typically hold their arms when sitting at a desk. The mesh of the seat and back panels prevented me from becoming hot and sweaty as I am so prone to do, and overall Sihoo have managed to make the Sihoo Doro S100 one of the more comfortable chairs I've ever used.
Adjustable parameters ensure the perfect fit in the Siroo Doro S100
The more aspects you can tweak and customize on a chair, the better a chair may be made to fit different people. With this in mind, it's good to see a robust array of components on the Sihoo Doro S100 which may be altered via accessible controls.
The upper back rest extends from its lowest position by up to 2.76 inches, which is enough to accommodate people from 5 feet tall to 6 foot 3 inches. The ratcheting mechanism features 5 stopping points, and is operated by simply pulling it up to the desired height. My immediate family is of significantly differing heights, yet all were able to find a comfortable level at which to set the upper back panel of the Sihoo Doro S100. Height of the chair's seat may also be adjusted via a piston mechanism operated by lever, and varies from 18.5 to 21.85 inches.
The 4D coordinated armrests of the Sihoo Doro S100 feature a number of adjustable parameters, rising from the base height to their maximum by 2.76 inches, and can also be pushed forward or pulled by 1.16 inches. Furthermore, the armrests may be turned outward or inward in a 72 degree arc. Seat depth may also be varied by 1.97 inches, and locked into place. The reclining function of the chair may also be locked.
The Sihoo Doro S100 provides high-end comfort at an affordable price
The Sihoo Doro S100 offers features more associated with very expensive high-end chairs in a relatively affordable package. At $299.99, it's remarkably inexpensive for what you're getting. It compares very favorably to much more expensive chairs from other brands.
On comfort alone this chair is a real winner, with its unique lumbar support system, breathable mesh, and numerous adjustable parameters which allow it to accommodate many different sizes and weights. Its solidly constructed design with a hefty, robust all-metal base, coupled with durability certification gives me confidence that this is a chair which could last a good few years. There's also visual appeal to consider, which the Sihoo Doro S100 has in spades.
The Sihoo Doro S100 is available directly from Sihoo's online store or from Amazon, and it comes in black or white color schemes. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or building your home office, it's hard to go wrong with the Sihoo Doro S100.