The New Sihoo Doro S100 Doubles Down On Dynamic Lumbar Support

I immediately fell in love with the dual lumbar support system which is the key hallmark of the Sihoo Doro S100. Mounted on springs, these two mesh panels bend inwards to cradle your lower back, conforming to its particular shape and offering both relief and support. I found that sitting in it while writing this article also gently encouraged better posture. I have a tendency to slouch and slump in office chairs, but the way the dual lumbar support of Sihoo Doro S100 functions allowed me to sit up straight without the normal discomfort this usually entails.

It's also comfortable to lean back in after long hours of staring at a computer screen, achieving up to a 135 degree angle when reclining. The lumbar supports angles up and down as well as side to side so that it dynamically moves with your body regardless of how you prefer to sit in it.

The Sihoo Doro S100 can support occupants weighing up to 300 pounds, and I had a number of people of widely varying body types try it out. From quite short to moderately tall, and from the light of weight to those well over 200 pounds. All found the Sihoo Doro S100 to be quite comfortable and supportive of their different body types. Feedback from those who tested it particularly praised the lumbar support system, which is likely thanks to the way the two panels move to accommodate differently shaped lower backs.

The upper back of the chair is contoured to cradle and support the head, and serves well for the purpose of kicking back and relaxing. It's designed specifically so that you can comfortably rest your head on its side. This is far superior to many other chairs which simply strap a pillow to the top of the chair. Sihoo's solution is far more elegant and effective.

Arm rests are of a firm, yet slightly soft material, and are subtly contoured to fit the way people typically hold their arms when sitting at a desk. The mesh of the seat and back panels prevented me from becoming hot and sweaty as I am so prone to do, and overall Sihoo have managed to make the Sihoo Doro S100 one of the more comfortable chairs I've ever used.