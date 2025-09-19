DJI Osmo 360 Review: Is It Great Enough To Overlook The Flaws?

A big question for me going into testing the Osmo 360 was whether or not the vaunted 1-inch sensor would provide the hoped-for improvement to image quality. I used the camera in as many varied scenarios as possible, and pitted it side-by-side with the Insta360 X5 to make sure I came away with an accurate assessment. I'm happy to report that the DJI Osmo 360 does in fact deliver on its promise of superior image quality, though it perhaps doesn't stand out as much as I might have hoped.

Photos and video from the Osmo 360 look very sharp and natural, and it does a great job of handling noise in low light, but where it really shines is color accuracy. This is why my initial impression of the imagery captured with this camera was so positive, because the color science at work here is just so good. As of this writing, DJI has inched ahead with the best looking image quality in a 360 camera.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The capabilities of the Osmo 360 are really very impressive, with still photo capture up to 120 MP (No RAW capture, sadly), and 8K 50fps video recording capability, as well as 4K 120fps in single lens mode, or 4K 100fps in panoramic video mode. Having the capacity to do some limited slow-mo in 8K panoramic recording mode is great, and it enables you to capture more realistic 50fps footage, which is a particular boon for playback using a VR headset.

The Osmo 360 can record in 10-bit and D-LogM, so it's a very useful tool if you want to do a lot of editing in post-processing software. I was pleasantly surprised by how nice footage from this camera is to work with in post.