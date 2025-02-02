8 Of The Best Action Cameras You Can Buy (And What Upgrades We Want To See) In 2025

If you want to record yourself doing something underwater, in the freezing cold of winter, or in a high-octane situation, then you'll want a camera that is capable of withstanding everything you can throw at it. Action cameras fill that roll, allowing you to capture high-quality video in the worst conditions.

Over the past few years, the action camera genre has become increasingly competitive. Once upon a time, GoPro was the only name that mattered in the space, but while manufacturers such as Sony, Garmin, and Nikon dropped out of the competition years ago, new challengers have arisen. The race between GoPro, DJI, and Insta360 is now practically too close to call, and creators are spoiled for choice; the very definition of what counts as an action camera has blurred.

The action camera you choose is now more a question of which suits your particular requirements the best rather than simply ranking these products from best to worst.