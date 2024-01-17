DJI Mic 2 Review: No More Wires, No More Noise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The DJI Mic 2 is a wireless, omnidirectional microphone, an upgraded sequel to DJI's original wireless mic. Capable of recording on its own, connected wirelessly to a compatible device, or plugged directly into any camera or computer with a microphone socket, the DJI Mic 2 appears at least on paper to be a highly versatile tool for recording audio in a variety of scenarios. If its active noise-canceling capabilities are as good as advertised, it could prove a real boon to many creators.

We got a first look at the transmitter unit of the DJI Mic 2 last fall when it became available bundled with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. It provided good results then, but the full kit, which has just now been made available, introduces important new features. Our experience using the transmitter with the Pocket 3, in addition to a month spent testing out the full DJI Mic 2 kit with receiver and other accessories has given us ample time to evaluate whether or not this is the microphone for you.

DJI provided us with a sample of the DJI Mic 2 for the purposes of this review.