OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II Review: A Miniature Lens With Big Potential

Launched alongside the OM-1 Mkii, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 ii seems like it might be the perfect lens to pair with that camera due to the small form factor of both camera and lens. As the "ii" at the end of its name implies, this is the mark 2 version of this lens, and to those who already shoot with the mark 1 version, the 9-18mm Mkii will certainly seem familiar despite its significantly refreshed appearance.

As this is a lens designed for micro four thirds cameras (M4/3), you need to take the size of a M4/3 sensor into consideration when considering its effective focal length. Since an M4/3 sensor is half the size of a full frame sensor, you simply double the focal length of an M4/3. This means that the 9-18mm Mkii is equivalent to an 18-36mm full frame lens, giving you an ultra-wide to moderately wide zoom range.

OM System provided a sample of the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 ii for this review.