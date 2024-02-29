OM System OM-1 Mark II Review: A Pro-Level Camera With An Adventure-Ready Body

The OM System OM-1 Mark II (AKA "Mkii") is the long-awaited follow-up to the Olympus OM-1, and while it's clear that the OM-1 Mkii is only an evolutionary step up from its predecessor, there are nonetheless some highly attractive aspects to this camera. On paper at least, it looks like a really appealing camera for those who want a lot of advanced capabilities packed into a small, lightweight body capable of withstanding whatever nature can throw at it.

Whether the OM-1 Mkii is a camera you might want to add to your kit will depend on a lot of factors, and one of the questions you might well ask is what's the point of buying a camera with a relatively tiny M4/3 sensor when large, full frame sensors have grown so attainable. That's a question that this review will attempt to answer, and we will also see whether or not the impressive computational features of the Om-1 Mkii live up to the hype.

OM System provided a sample of the OM System OM-1 Mkii for this review.