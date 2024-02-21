DJI Ronin 4D-8K Review: The Ultimate All-In-One Cinema Camera

Capturing smooth, movie-quality footage can be a real challenge when you're operating without the advantages of a Hollywood budget, but the DJI Ronin 4D-8K might just be the ultimate solution to this conundrum. In addition to the typical 3-axis stabilization mechanism common to gimbal stabilizers, the Ronin 4D-8K adds a fourth axis which should help smooth out those pesky bumps in your footage incurred by walking or running.

As the name implies, the Ronin 4D-8K is capable of filming high-resolution 8K footage and has a whole bag of tricks under the hood which, at least on paper, makes this the perfect video creation tool for any filmmaker who can afford it. However, we have to take it out in the field and put the Ronin 4D-8K to the test to see if it lives up to the hype, and whether or not this is the camera for you.

DJI provided us with a sample of the DJI Ronin 4D-8K for this review.