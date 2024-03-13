Om System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS Review: Super Telephoto For Micro Four Thirds

Overall, the autofocus system of the M.Zuiko 150-600mm works pretty well. It's fast and accurate when paired with the Om-1 Mkii, and that camera's subject detection of birds is effective. The one thing to keep in mind is that you really need to use the limiter controls, because otherwise the lens has a definite tendency to hunt for focus in some situations.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

I experienced one particularly frustrating instance of this focus-hunting problem at a wildlife refuge, where something about the conditions really threw the focus system off, and even with the limiter set I eventually gave up and switched to my Nikon system. This instance was exceptional, however, and for the most part, using the limiter largely solved the issue.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Close focus is an area where the M.Zuiko 150-600mm really shines; it's possible to get almost close enough to call this a macro lens. Thanks to the super telephoto length of the lens, that means you can photograph small subjects without getting too close and disrupting them.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The idea of shooting with a shutter speed of 1/600 at a focal range equivalent to 1200mm was a concept I would have been highly skeptical of before shooting with this lens. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I had no problem with camera shake when shooting at ridiculously low shutter speeds, thanks to the excellent autofocus system of the M.Zuiko 150-600mm on the OM-1 Mkii. You'll still need to bump the shutter speed up when shooting fast-moving subjects, but for more sedate photos such as a bird perched on a branch, you can keep your shutter speed low and avoid high ISOs.