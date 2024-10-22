Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Review: Double The Action Cam Power, Double The Fun

The Ace Pro 2 may have the same size sensor as its predecessor, but don't let its width fool you; this sensor is all new and it opens up some exciting new capabilities. Where before the original Ace Pro could only shoot in full 8K resolution at up to 24fps, the Ace Pro 2 now goes up to 30fps at 8K. Also, the Active HDR, which was so much of a major feature in the first Ace Pro, is now available in 4K at up to 60fps, and can be toggled off if you don't want it (previously, it was permanently enabled at 4K 30fps).

Similarly the camera can shoot at up to 4K 60fps in "PureView" (low light mode) now, so you can record slow motion even in very dim conditions. PureView Plus (automatically enabled at 30fps in PureView mode) provides the best low light performance yet in any action camera, thanks to AI noise reduction.

Another key upgrade is in terms of color profiles. In addition to a Leica lens, the Ace Pro 2 now features Leica color profiles to get that Leica look. More importantly, an I-Log color profile is now available, something I'm extremely happy to see in an Insta360 camera; it is fantastic for post-production work.

The Ace Pro 2 has a wider 157 degree maximum field of view, as opposed to its predecessor's 151 degree FOV, which it takes full advantage of with a new "Megaview" mode that reduces distortion. Overall, the Ave Pro 2 is a big step up in terms of image quality (still photos look great too). A lot of this is thanks to the new sensor, but the fact that Insta360 has doubled the processing power of the Ace Pro 2 by including a dedicated AI chip may be an even bigger factor.

