DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Review: This Camera Isn't Afraid Of The Dark

The new 40MP sensor which DJI has implemented in the Osmo Action 5 Pro is genuinely fantastic. It produces really nice footage that looks great straight out of camera, and the still photos are much better than what I've come to expect from action cameras. With 10-bit HLG and D-LOG color profiles available, this camera is great for capturing HDR footage, or providing a lot of extra editing leeway to rescue highlights and shadows in post production. The Action 5 Pro can capture an impressive 13.5 stops of dynamic range.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Low light performance is really the star of the show here, with the Osmo Action 5 Pro absolutely leaving the GoPro Hero 13 Black in the dust in this regard. With this camera it's absolutely possible to capture usable footage by flashlight, and overall I found the lack of noise in dim environments to be quite helpful when filming with the Action 5 Pro. I was particularly impressed by how well the camera performed recording timelapses overnight. I captured some great starlapses using 30 second exposures at 40 second intervals with the ISO at 6400.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Rock-steady image stabilization is excellent, as it was in the Osmo Action 4, and with it activated I never encountered a situation where the footage from the camera was shaky or unusable. It's arguably the best camera out there in this regard, though the competition is so close now that it's pretty subjective as to who would win this comparison.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The only fly in the proverbial ointment in terms of image quality is lens flare, which I found to be pretty significant when the sun happened to be in frame. Notably, the Osmo Action 5 Pro displayed this issue in side-by-side tests where other action cameras did not exhibit noticeable flaring.