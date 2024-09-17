Canon Eos R5 Mark II Review: A Major Upgrade With Cutting-Edge Autofocus

The Canon Eos R5 Mark ii is the latest in a long line of pro-level Canon cameras whose pedigree stretches all the way back to the original Canon Eos 5D, which launched way back in 2005. The sequel to the (at the time) revolutionary Canon Eos R5, the mark ii slides in as more of a refinement of its predecessor which was such a huge leap above what the previous 5D Mark IV could do. One notable upgrade is the capability to control the autofocus with your eye while looking through the viewfinder, a feature the R5 Mark ii shares with the even pricier Canon Eos R1.

On paper, this looks like an incredible camera, but the question is whether it will appeal only to Canon's existing photographers looking for an upgrade, or if it might be attractive enough to win over converts from other platforms.

Canon provided The R5 Mark ii along with the Canon RF 24-105mm f4-7.1 IS STM lens, and an EF-RF adapter for this review. I used the adapter with a Sigma 150-600mm f5.6-6.3 lens to test the wildlife photography capabilities of the R5 Mark ii.