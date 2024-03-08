5 Of The Best Mirrorless Cameras In 2024

In the past, you needed an SLR (Single Lens Reflex) camera to level up your photography game. Those days seem to be coming to an end. Canon last announced a new SLR in 2020 and discontinued most EF and EF-S lenses in 2022. Nikon also has been rumored to drop out of the SLR race since 2022. Although Nikon denied this, all its F-mount cameras and lenses have been out of production since before January 2024.

That's because mirrorless camera technology has advanced to the level that it could replace SLRs. It now has comparable battery life and similar or superior quality to SLRs while being lighter than its comparable SLR model. Furthermore, companies are releasing new lenses designed specifically for their mirrorless camera lines.

So, if you want to upgrade from your smartphone, consider skipping SLR cameras and going straight to mirrorless. And with the many new models available today, you might have difficulty deciding which camera is for you. These are some we've selected based on performance and the availability of lenses and other accessories.