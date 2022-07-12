Nikon Rumored To Stop Making SLR Cameras - Here's What It Had To Say

Huge news broke out recently, thanks to Nikkei Asia — allegedly, Nikon has decided to stop producing SLR cameras entirely. If the rumor was to be proven true, it would certainly be a big deal. Nikon has been making cameras for decades. The company, first founded in 1917, started out by making various optical products, but by 1946 it made its first camera. In the years that followed, the company managed to build a lasting brand that continues to win the hearts of photography enthusiasts to this day. Although Nikon's market share pales in comparison to Canon, it's still one of the key players on the global scene. As such, for the brand to ditch SLR and to supposedly shift focus to mirrorless cameras would be a massive change and the end of an era.

Nikkei Asia published a rather lengthy report on the matter that reads a bit like an obituary of Nikon's SLR cameras. The publication noted that since the release of the Nikon D6 SLR, no new SLR models have been launched. That's two years of silence from Nikon on the SLR camera front, so it makes sense that speculation would begin to bubble up — especially when you look at the state of photography as a whole. Mirrorless cameras are slowly becoming the norm, while digital SLRs (DLSR) are slipping away year by year. In 2021, 3.1 million mirrorless cameras shipped, and that's a million more than DSLR (via 1kCreatives.)

With all of the above taken into consideration, it wouldn't even be that odd for Nikon to throw in the towel and focus its efforts on mirrorless cameras instead of clinging to an aging DSLR technology. What does Nikon have to say about the matter, though? This is where it gets interesting.