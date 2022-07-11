Apple Classified These Products As Vintage: Here's What It Means

If your Apple products are no longer all that fresh, we might have bad news for you. Apple has just added nine new products to its list of Vintage devices. The information was distributed in an internal memo sent out to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, and later, shared by MacRumors with the public at large. Apple labels devices as Vintage when they are reaching the end of their lifespan, and if you own one of them, you might have to look into buying something new the next time they malfunction.

The world of electronics moves fast — so much so that keeping up with it is usually very expensive. Gone are the days when buying a laptop or a desktop computer meant you'd be set for many years. These days, most manufacturers hope that you'll be replacing your new device within a few years, with some experts estimating that a laptop's lifespan is just three to five years.f

It's hard to resist upgrading when new and exciting hardware is being multiple times a year, every year. Apple itself launches new products two to four times a year, and each time, fans of the brand are left to wonder: "Is it time to upgrade yet?" While the answer to that question is ultimately up to you, Apple makes the decision easier — and somewhat unavoidable — by retiring some devices and labeling them Vintage. Let's take a look at which products are being put to rest, and what that means for you if you own one of them.