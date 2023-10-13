Lumix G9 II Review: MFT Upgrade For Professional Wildlife Photography

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market, it can be easy to forget about smaller sensor options, but in recent years we've come to appreciate the Lumix Micro Four Thirds (MFT) system by Panasonic. MFT is approximately half the size when compared to a full-frame sensor, allowing for solid body stabilization and lighter lens options. First released in 2009, Micro Four Thirds was the very first interchangeable lens mirrorless camera system, making it the longest-running on the market.

However, when it comes to things like autofocus performance, Panasonic's lineup has been lagging behind the best mirrorless cameras on the market from the likes of Sony, Canon, and Nikon. With no new Micro Four Thirds cameras since the release of the GH6 in early 2022, rumors swirled that Lumix would abandon the system and dedicate all its resources to the new L-mount full-frame cameras. This fall, the sudden announcement of the G9 II has put those rumors to bed. With an advanced hybrid autofocus system, this camera seems poised to breathe new life into the aging camera platform, but can it stay relevant among the full frame competition?

Talon Homer/SlashGear

For the purpose of testing, Panasonic loaned a G9 II body along with a Lumix Leica 100-400mm telephoto lens. All other lenses used for this piece came from the reviewer's personal collection.