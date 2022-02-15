OM System OM-1 Camera Hits The Trail Post-Olympus

OM System (part of Olympus*) has just announced the upcoming release of a brand new flagship camera. Dubbed the OM-1, the camera is aimed both at professionals and budding enthusiasts with limited experience. It's suitable for use in rough conditions thanks to its IP53 rating, features a new TruePic X image processor for faster performance, and can record at up to 4K while maintaining 60 frames per second.

The new OM-1 comes with a host of features that are housed within a fairly compact, lightweight frame. The company promises that it should be easy to carry around and take photographs on the go, and you can do this even when it's cold outside — it's freezeproof up to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Various image stabilization functionalities aid taking pictures without a tripod, and OM System claims that its new flagship will take excellent photos even in low light.

For all of its perks, the camera definitely has one downside — it doesn't exactly come cheap. On the other hand, good cameras always cost a fair amount, such as the Olympus OM-D we reviewed a while back. OM System announced that the camera, set to release in early March 2022, will cost at least $2,199 for the device alone. You will also be able to pick it up as part of a kit with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II. The pair comes for a price of $2,799. Customers who will want the camera with all the extra accessories will need to be ready to spend around $1,000 on top of that.

*NOTE: The camera itself retains the Olympus logo but is part of a new system that breaks away with its own brand. All the way back on October 27, 2021, Olympus announced that they were "proud to share that going forward, Olympus imaging- and audio-related products will be released under the OM SYSTEM brand."