Fujifilm GFX 100S II Review: Medium Format Goes Mainstream

102 megapixels is a lot of pixels, and as someone more used to shooting with 46 megapixels I was initially skeptical as to whether this would represent a significant advantage to me. However, I quickly discovered that having more than twice as many pixels granted me an enormous amount of flexibility when editing my photos. Being able to crop way into your image while maintaining sharpness opens up a wealth of possibilities. You don't need to worry if your subject is a little distant or poorly framed when you snap the shutter because you can easily zoom in and re-compose after the fact.

With the super-telephoto Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, I was able to capture sharp shots of birds and other animals, then easily crop in by 2x and still have a crisp high resolution photo. Similarly, when shooting with the Fujinon GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR, I was able to crop the top and bottom of my images to create a panoramic aspect ratio and retain enough vertical resolution that the final image could be printed as large as possible without loss of detail.

Color science and dynamic range are also strengths of the GFX 100S ii. I love the way the camera renders images, and as with the Fujifilm X100VI, the GFX 100S ii includes Fujfilm's film simulation modes so you have plenty of options to customize how the camera renders your images.

With regards to dynamic range, I was thoroughly impressed by how much detail I could pull out of crushed shadows and blown-out highlights. This is also one of the best sensors I've used when it comes to keeping noise at an acceptable minimum, and low light conditions were never an issue in my experience.